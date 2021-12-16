Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,049,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

