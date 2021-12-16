Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twitter were worth $28,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,294 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

NYSE TWTR opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.