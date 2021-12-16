Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $17.63

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $16.22. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 17 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $17,370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $12,231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $29,814,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

