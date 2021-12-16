UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.58

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 191113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 19.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

