Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to “Hold”

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.60. Grupo Santander’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UGP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
Shares of UGP opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.
