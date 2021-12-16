Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to “Hold”

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.60. Grupo Santander’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UGP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

