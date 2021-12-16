Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UMICY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Umicore has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.