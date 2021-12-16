UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.04

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNCFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

