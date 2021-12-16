Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.48. 32,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,347. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.06. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

