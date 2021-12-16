uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 3358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Specifically, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock worth $879,932 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QURE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 515.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

