United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.62. The company has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

