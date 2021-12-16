United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $205.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

