Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.54. 1,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

