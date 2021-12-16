Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $834.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.