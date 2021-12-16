Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $924.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.27.
In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
UEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
