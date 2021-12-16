Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $924.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 479.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.