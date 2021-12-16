USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Down 0.9%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 10,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.