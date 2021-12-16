Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $50.98

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.98, but opened at $58.27. Valneva shares last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALN. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

