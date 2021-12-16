VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.05. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

