Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 291,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,853,731. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

