Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,308 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 84,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 117,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 949,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,497,000 after purchasing an additional 213,354 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

