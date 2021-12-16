Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 132,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,400,630 shares.The stock last traded at $90.19 and had previously closed at $90.08.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
