Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 132,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,400,630 shares.The stock last traded at $90.19 and had previously closed at $90.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after acquiring an additional 481,072 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 311,372 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $14,640,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $14,274,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

