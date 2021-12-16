Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.624 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $210.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $201.71 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.18.

