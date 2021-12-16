Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

VTWO opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.