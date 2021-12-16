Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $432.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

