Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.05

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAXX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

