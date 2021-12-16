Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce sales of $974.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $920.70 million. Ventas reported sales of $921.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,555. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

