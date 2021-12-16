Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post sales of $88.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.50 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $304.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $331.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. Veritex’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Veritex by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veritex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veritex by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

VBTX traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 197,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

