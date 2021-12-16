Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $30.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $69,069,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

