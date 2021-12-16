Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS GNHAY opened at $34.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $34.30.
About Vifor Pharma
