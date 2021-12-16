Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 7,176 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of LC opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $392,412 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

