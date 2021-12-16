Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $173.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.60 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

