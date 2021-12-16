Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $254,000 Investment in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Separately, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $357,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

NYSE ECVT opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14. Ecovyst Inc has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.