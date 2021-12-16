Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $821,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000.

CERE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

