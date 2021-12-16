Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of 2U stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.