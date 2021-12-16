Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

