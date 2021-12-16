Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $356.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

