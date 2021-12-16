Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,844,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

