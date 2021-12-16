VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.74. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 1,438,358 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,385 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

