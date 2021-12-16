Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.12

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 25408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In related news, insider Michael Kirban purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,052 over the last three months. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

