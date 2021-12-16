Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.63

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 12492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.