VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 62.3% in November

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the November 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVPR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 86.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VivoPower International by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

