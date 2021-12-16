VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,822 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.40. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

