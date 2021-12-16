Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0289 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.27 million and $32,360.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003907 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00469367 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,765,852 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

