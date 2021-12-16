WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WANSF opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. WANdisco has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Get WANdisco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.