Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $319.10

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $319.10 and last traded at $318.91, with a volume of 816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.39 and its 200 day moving average is $286.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Watsco by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

