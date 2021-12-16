Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $207.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 265.76 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $197.86 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.64.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,392 shares of company stock worth $25,642,844. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.