Wealthgate Family Office LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Roku accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after buying an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $10.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $190.23 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,541 shares of company stock worth $122,454,623 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

