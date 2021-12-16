Weaver Consulting Group Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

