Weaver Consulting Group Sells 533 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after buying an additional 645,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.43 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

