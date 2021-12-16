Wedbush Comments on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,932,137 shares of company stock valued at $825,362,015. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

