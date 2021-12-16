Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $191.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $7.05 on Thursday, reaching $127.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,853. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $181.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

